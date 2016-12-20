Coast Guard begins breaking ice in western Great LakesRecreational...
SAULT SAINTE MARIE, Mich. U.S. Coast Guard Sector Sault Sainte Marie commenced Operation Taconite on Monday in response to developing ice conditions in the commercial ports of western Lake Superior and the St Marys River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Group of 'pathetic parasites' arrested for stri...
|10 hr
|userjung
|1
|Toronto hunts for bank robber nicknamed the Lun...
|10 hr
|userjung
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|14 hr
|oy vey such an ally
|8
|Smog advisory lifted (Jul '12)
|16 hr
|cutting thru the fog
|4
|GO sending - mixed message' - mayor (Dec '08)
|16 hr
|who working 4 U
|8
|School looks for name
|17 hr
|Everstrongconstru...
|2
|Halton Hills United Way Holiday House Tour a su...
|17 hr
|School looks for ...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC