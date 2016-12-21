Close to 600 domestic rats removed from apartment in North BayOn...

Close to 600 domestic rats removed fr...

Close to 600 domestic rats removed from apartment in North Bay

The North Bay & District Humane Society has removed close to 600 domestic rats from an apartment in North Bay and is working with animal welfare partners to re-home the small animals. On Friday, Dec. 16, officers responded to a report concerning a large number of domestic rats being kept in an apartment unit.

