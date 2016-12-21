Close to 600 domestic rats removed from apartment in North BayOn...
The North Bay & District Humane Society has removed close to 600 domestic rats from an apartment in North Bay and is working with animal welfare partners to re-home the small animals. On Friday, Dec. 16, officers responded to a report concerning a large number of domestic rats being kept in an apartment unit.
