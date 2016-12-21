Canadian man with family caught in Li...

Canadian man with family caught in Libyan conflict calls on Ottawa for help

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: GlobalNews

A Canadian man whose family is trapped in a militant-controlled area in the Libyan city of Benghazi is calling on Ottawa to help broker a ceasefire so innocent civilians can flee the fighting. Ali Hamza, of Mississauga, Ont., says his 75-year-old mother, five siblings, sister-in-law and six young nieces are among about 130 families still living in the neighbourhood of Ganfouda, which is besieged by Libyan army troops that answer to a powerful military commander.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Group of 'pathetic parasites' arrested for stri... 11 hr userjung 1
News Toronto hunts for bank robber nicknamed the Lun... 11 hr userjung 1
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) 14 hr oy vey such an ally 8
News Smog advisory lifted (Jul '12) 16 hr cutting thru the fog 4
News GO sending - mixed message' - mayor (Dec '08) 16 hr who working 4 U 8
News School looks for name 17 hr Everstrongconstru... 2
News Halton Hills United Way Holiday House Tour a su... 17 hr School looks for ... 4
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,591 • Total comments across all topics: 277,268,558

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC