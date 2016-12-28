Canadian Actor Gordie Tapp, a Regular...

Canadian Actor Gordie Tapp, a Regular on "Hee Haw" Has Died

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Canadian entertainer Gordie Tapp, who exercised his comedic chops as a regular on the popular American television variety series "Hee Haw," died earlier this month at age 94, the Canadian Broadcast Corp. announced. It said he died Dec. 18 from complications of pneumonia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ontario Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Euro-Pro recalls Bravetti Stainless Steel DEEP ... (Dec '08) 16 hr judycoley 33
News Pain relief the natural way (Sep '14) 16 hr naturopathoncall 5
News Halton Hills-based Chance to Play gets nice pas... 23 hr Rin Tin Tin 3
News Collisions on slick roads in Toronto area injur... 23 hr still bad all week 1
News Georgetown Hospital receives more funding 23 hr the need 4 it 5
News Area residents urged to join Sirens for Life bl... (Jul '09) Tue hydro lines r there 7
News How Donald Trump helped build Canada's ice-rink... Tue Rink a Dink a DO 2
See all Ontario Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ontario Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Ontario

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,725 • Total comments across all topics: 277,418,944

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC