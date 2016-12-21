Bruce Power celebrates a successful 2016

Bruce Power celebrates a successful 2016

There are 1 comment on the Electric Energy Online story from Yesterday, titled Bruce Power celebrates a successful 2016.

Bruce Power is celebrating another successful year of producing 30 per cent of Ontario's electricity at 30 per cent less than the residential price of power. The year's achievements literally began on Jan. 1, when the company's long-term agreement with the Independent Electricity System Operator - signed on Dec. 3, 2015 - officially took effect, signalling the start of Bruce Power's Life-Extension Program, which will invest billions into the site, allowing it to operate until 2064.

still cant trust em

Toronto, Canada

#1 4 hrs ago
https://web.facebook.com/groups/2358047732578...
Ontario

