Broadway-bound musical 'Come From Away' among 2017 Canadian theatre highlights
The Maple Leaf will be well-represented on Broadway in 2017, as 9/11-inspired musical "Come From Away" joins a roster of homegrown productions and performers in New York's renowned theatre district. On the heels of a sold-out Toronto engagement, "Come From Away" is slated to begin previews on Broadway on Feb. 18. Created by Canadian husband-and-wife duo Irene Sankoff and David Hein, the musical is centred on Gander, N.L., which provided refuge to passengers and crew on 38 planes that were diverted when U.S. air space was closed following the Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Area residents urged to join Sirens for Life bl... (Jul '09)
|4 hr
|hydro lines r there
|7
|How Donald Trump helped build Canada's ice-rink...
|8 hr
|Rink a Dink a DO
|2
|Boxing Day shoppers line up early for deals des...
|11 hr
|Park
|1
|A Ted Bit: Right down to the wire with one day ... (Jan '14)
|11 hr
|why he not editor
|11
|Halton Hills council approves 2.3 per cent tax ...
|11 hr
|on minimum wage eh
|3
|Mall a reason for Premium excitement (Apr '12)
|11 hr
|OPP traffic crazy...
|3
|Town employees support Georgetown Bread Basket,...
|20 hr
|Gtown is larger eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC