After Trump's win, more U.S. students consider college in Canada

Colleges from Quebec to British Columbia say applications and website traffic from the United States have been surging since Trump's victory Nov. 8 . Although many Canadian schools had also ramped up recruiting in the U.S. recently, some say dismay over the presidential election has fueled a spike in interest beyond their expectations.

