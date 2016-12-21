2 pronounced dead in Pickering head-on crash
ROAD CLOSURE in Pickering at Taunton Rd & Altona Rd due to motor vehicle collision investigation. Will be a lengthy closure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boxing Day shoppers line up early for deals des...
|1 hr
|Park
|1
|A Ted Bit: Right down to the wire with one day ... (Jan '14)
|1 hr
|why he not editor
|11
|Halton Hills council approves 2.3 per cent tax ...
|1 hr
|on minimum wage eh
|3
|Mall a reason for Premium excitement (Apr '12)
|2 hr
|OPP traffic crazy...
|3
|Town employees support Georgetown Bread Basket,...
|11 hr
|Gtown is larger eh
|1
|Mayor lists council's Top 10 priorities (Dec '11)
|Mon
|lazy like Clark
|12
|How Donald Trump helped build Canada's ice-rink...
|Mon
|nice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC