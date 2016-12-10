$100K worth of pork tenderloin stolen from Ontario truck stop
Police in Woodstock, Ont., say more than $100,000 worth of pork was stolen from a truck stop sometime between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day. Investigators say the operator of a 16-metre refrigerated trailer - which had 2,400 boxes of pork tenderloin inside - parked his truck at the stop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ontario Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halton Hills-based Chance to Play gets nice pas...
|5 hr
|Rin Tin Tin
|3
|Collisions on slick roads in Toronto area injur...
|5 hr
|still bad all week
|1
|Georgetown Hospital receives more funding
|5 hr
|the need 4 it
|5
|Area residents urged to join Sirens for Life bl... (Jul '09)
|18 hr
|hydro lines r there
|7
|How Donald Trump helped build Canada's ice-rink...
|22 hr
|Rink a Dink a DO
|2
|Boxing Day shoppers line up early for deals des...
|Tue
|Park
|1
|A Ted Bit: Right down to the wire with one day ... (Jan '14)
|Tue
|why he not editor
|11
Find what you want!
Search Ontario Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC