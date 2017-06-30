Trailer containing valuable cargo stolen from Lower Truro dealership
The owners of a trailer stolen Friday from a car dealership in Lower Truro are offering a $10,000 for its return. "What he took was a trailer with the Mona Lisa inside," said John Trivett, of Saint John, N.B., of a 2001 BMW GT3 race car that was inside the stolen trailer.
