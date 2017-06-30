Tory leader Andrew Scheer comes to Atlantic Canada
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer stands in the House of Commons during Question Period on Parliament in Ottawa, Wednesday, June 7. New federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said he recognizes his party has a lot of rebuilding to do in Atlantic Canada but he's up to the challenges. The former house speaker and Regina-Qu'Appelle MP won the leadership in late May in a shocking upset of what many considered would be a clear victory for Maxime Bernier.
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Layoff news upsets Canada Post staff in N.B, N.... (Apr '11)
|Jun 30
|tnox
|3
|Ontario man and woman charged with vehicle thef...
|Jun 30
|coast 2 coast
|1
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|Jun 27
|Retry Retry nAsso...
|66
|New album gets a hot start for country singer T... (Apr '16)
|Jun 26
|TamK
|2
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Jun 21
|JW Chisholm
|471
|Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu...
|Jun 15
|not a Robot
|1
|Allister MacGillivray named to Order of Canada (Jul '13)
|Jun 15
|Ding
|4
