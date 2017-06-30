Tory leader Andrew Scheer comes to At...

Tory leader Andrew Scheer comes to Atlantic Canada

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer stands in the House of Commons during Question Period on Parliament in Ottawa, Wednesday, June 7. New federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said he recognizes his party has a lot of rebuilding to do in Atlantic Canada but he's up to the challenges. The former house speaker and Regina-Qu'Appelle MP won the leadership in late May in a shocking upset of what many considered would be a clear victory for Maxime Bernier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Layoff news upsets Canada Post staff in N.B, N.... (Apr '11) Jun 30 tnox 3
News Ontario man and woman charged with vehicle thef... Jun 30 coast 2 coast 1
News Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06) Jun 27 Retry Retry nAsso... 66
News New album gets a hot start for country singer T... (Apr '16) Jun 26 TamK 2
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Jun 21 JW Chisholm 471
News Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu... Jun 15 not a Robot 1
News Allister MacGillivray named to Order of Canada (Jul '13) Jun 15 Ding 4
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,730 • Total comments across all topics: 282,216,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC