Top general apologizes for incident at Indigenous ceremony on Canada Day
Canada's top general has condemned the actions of a group of Armed Forces members who disrupted a spiritual event on Canada Day marking the suffering of Indigenous Peoples at a statue of Halifax's controversial founder, Edward Cornwallis. Gen. Jonathan Vance, chief of the defence staff, called the incident "deplorable" and said the men will be removed from training and duties while the incident is investigated.
