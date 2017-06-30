Supreme Court of Nova Scotia rules on...

Supreme Court of Nova Scotia rules on pay in lieu of notice case involving Ricoh Canada

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Nova News Now

The Supreme Court of Nova Scotia has handed down a decision in a case involving pay in lieu of notice for two long-standing employees of Ricoh Canada terminated without notice and without cause. A written decision was on released June 23 with regard to two applications heard together by agreement of the parties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nova News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Layoff news upsets Canada Post staff in N.B, N.... (Apr '11) Jun 30 tnox 3
News Ontario man and woman charged with vehicle thef... Jun 30 coast 2 coast 1
News Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06) Jun 27 Retry Retry nAsso... 66
News New album gets a hot start for country singer T... (Apr '16) Jun 26 TamK 2
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Jun 21 JW Chisholm 471
News Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu... Jun 15 not a Robot 1
News Allister MacGillivray named to Order of Canada (Jul '13) Jun 15 Ding 4
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,334 • Total comments across all topics: 282,221,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC