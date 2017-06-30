Supreme Court of Nova Scotia rules on pay in lieu of notice case involving Ricoh Canada
The Supreme Court of Nova Scotia has handed down a decision in a case involving pay in lieu of notice for two long-standing employees of Ricoh Canada terminated without notice and without cause. A written decision was on released June 23 with regard to two applications heard together by agreement of the parties.
