Smelly pest chewing its way through Nova Scotia bushes
Snowball bushes, high cranberry and wild raisin bushes and hobblebushes are some of the plants affected this year by an infestation of the viburnum leaf beetle, says Paul Manning, an agricultural scientist at Dalhousie University. "It's the excrement of the larvae that has the awful smell.
