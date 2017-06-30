Port of Sydney marketing manager seri...

Port of Sydney marketing manager seriously injured in fatal crash

Read more: Cape Breton Post

Port of Sydney marketing and development manager Bernadette MacNeil was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash on Friday morning that killed her 90-year-old mother. Port of Sydney CEO Marlene Usher said she visited MacNeil in the hospital on Sunday.

Nova Scotia

