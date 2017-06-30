Nova Scotia Power Power line insulators being installed to protect...

Nova Scotia Power will require a short power outage during the early morning hours of Sunday, July 9, that will affect both municipal utility and Nova Scotia Power customers in Lunenburg, Mahone Bay and Riverport. The outage is planned to take place between 2:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on Sunday to minimize the impact on customers as much as possible.

