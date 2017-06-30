Nova Scotia Power Power line insulators being installed to protect...
Nova Scotia Power will require a short power outage during the early morning hours of Sunday, July 9, that will affect both municipal utility and Nova Scotia Power customers in Lunenburg, Mahone Bay and Riverport. The outage is planned to take place between 2:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on Sunday to minimize the impact on customers as much as possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Layoff news upsets Canada Post staff in N.B, N.... (Apr '11)
|Jun 30
|tnox
|3
|Ontario man and woman charged with vehicle thef...
|Jun 30
|coast 2 coast
|1
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|Jun 27
|Retry Retry nAsso...
|66
|New album gets a hot start for country singer T... (Apr '16)
|Jun 26
|TamK
|2
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Jun 21
|JW Chisholm
|471
|Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu...
|Jun 15
|not a Robot
|1
|Allister MacGillivray named to Order of Canada (Jul '13)
|Jun 15
|Ding
|4
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC