Nova Scotia girl's dream to see LaHave River clean coming true
Nova Scotia's picturesque LaHave River is about to get a lot cleaner as the federal government has announced funding to replace illegal straight pipes with septic systems for homes in the Bridgewater area. For years, hundreds of homes in the area have released raw or partially-treated sewage directly into the river through straight pipes each and every day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Layoff news upsets Canada Post staff in N.B, N.... (Apr '11)
|Fri
|tnox
|3
|Ontario man and woman charged with vehicle thef...
|Fri
|coast 2 coast
|1
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|Jun 27
|early greetings
|67
|New album gets a hot start for country singer T... (Apr '16)
|Jun 26
|TamK
|2
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Jun 21
|JW Chisholm
|471
|Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu...
|Jun 15
|not a Robot
|1
|Allister MacGillivray named to Order of Canada (Jul '13)
|Jun 15
|Ding
|4
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC