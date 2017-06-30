Mom finds short-term solution in sear...

Mom finds short-term solution in search for son's life-saving drug

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: CBC News

Lorrena Clee first learned of the ranitidine shortage last Thursday when she went to get a prescription refilled for her son, Presley Clee-Ferguson. With only a few tablets left of a prescription drug that helps prevent a life-threatening allergic reaction, Lorrena Clee of Lower Sackville, N.S., got a call from her pharmacist Wednesday with some good news for her son.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Layoff news upsets Canada Post staff in N.B, N.... (Apr '11) Jun 30 tnox 3
News Ontario man and woman charged with vehicle thef... Jun 30 coast 2 coast 1
News Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06) Jun 27 Retry Retry nAsso... 66
News New album gets a hot start for country singer T... (Apr '16) Jun 26 TamK 2
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Jun 21 JW Chisholm 471
News Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu... Jun 15 not a Robot 1
News Allister MacGillivray named to Order of Canada (Jul '13) Jun 15 Ding 4
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,453 • Total comments across all topics: 282,310,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC