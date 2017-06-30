MEEK: Our Father of Medicare, a jewel...

MEEK: Our Father of Medicare, a jewel of Confederation

12 hrs ago

Allan J. MacEachen, who will quietly turn 96 next Thursday, deserves a tribute on this Canada Day for his role as the architect of the nation's Medicare system. Nova Scotia's most accomplished living politician, who grew up in Inverness, is now summering at his home at nearby Lake Ainslie, where his regular visitors include Lowell Murray, another brilliant political strategist from Cape Breton Island.

Nova Scotia

