Hunger for opioids makes Nova Scotia pharmacies a target for robbers

In March 2016, a man entered Nova Pharmacy and convenience store on Coburg Road in Halifax with a knife and grabbed one of Peter Jorna's employees. "[He] forced one of the staff into the dispensary, put a knife to her neck and demanded the narcotic safe be opened and money from the till, and then left," said Jorna, the pharmacy owner.

Nova Scotia

