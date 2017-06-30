Halifax man found guilty in driving death

A Halifax County man has been found guilty of charges stemming from a single-vehicle accident in 2014 that saw a Middle River man killed. Victor William Rhyno, 48, of Harrigan Cove was charged in the accident that occurred on August 1, 2014, on Highland Road in Victoria County that killed 59-year-old Malcolm Angus Fraser of Middle River.

