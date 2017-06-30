Halifax celebrates Canada Day with ceremony welcoming 53 new citizens
People take the citizenship oath at Pier 21 immigration centre in Halifax on Saturday. Fifty-three people from more than 20 different countries celebrated Canada's 150th birthday by taking the oath of citizenship in Halifax.
