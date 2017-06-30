Google Doodle 150th Canada Day - courtesy of Google.
On July 1, 1867 the British North America Act formed the present-day Canadian state by uniting the British provinces of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Quebec and Ontario. In order to commemorate this historic event, Canada Day was first established in 1879 as was originally known as 'Dominion Day'.
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Layoff news upsets Canada Post staff in N.B, N.... (Apr '11)
|Jun 30
|tnox
|3
|Ontario man and woman charged with vehicle thef...
|Jun 30
|coast 2 coast
|1
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|Jun 27
|Retry Retry nAsso...
|66
|New album gets a hot start for country singer T... (Apr '16)
|Jun 26
|TamK
|2
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Jun 21
|JW Chisholm
|471
|Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu...
|Jun 15
|not a Robot
|1
|Allister MacGillivray named to Order of Canada (Jul '13)
|Jun 15
|Ding
|4
