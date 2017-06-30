Fire destroys old St. Agnes School

Fire destroys old St. Agnes School

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Cape Breton Regional Police are looking for help solving a suspicious fire at New Waterford's old St. Agnes School on May 28. The blaze broke out at about 8 a.m. at the school on 377 James St. Neighbours saw a group of youths in the area at the time. They headed toward Ling Street before fire trucks arrived.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Layoff news upsets Canada Post staff in N.B, N.... (Apr '11) Jun 30 tnox 3
News Ontario man and woman charged with vehicle thef... Jun 30 coast 2 coast 1
News Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06) Jun 27 Retry Retry nAsso... 66
News New album gets a hot start for country singer T... (Apr '16) Jun 26 TamK 2
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Jun 21 JW Chisholm 471
News Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu... Jun 15 not a Robot 1
News Allister MacGillivray named to Order of Canada (Jul '13) Jun 15 Ding 4
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,995 • Total comments across all topics: 282,303,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC