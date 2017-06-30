Fire destroys old St. Agnes School
Cape Breton Regional Police are looking for help solving a suspicious fire at New Waterford's old St. Agnes School on May 28. The blaze broke out at about 8 a.m. at the school on 377 James St. Neighbours saw a group of youths in the area at the time. They headed toward Ling Street before fire trucks arrived.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Layoff news upsets Canada Post staff in N.B, N.... (Apr '11)
|Jun 30
|tnox
|3
|Ontario man and woman charged with vehicle thef...
|Jun 30
|coast 2 coast
|1
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|Jun 27
|Retry Retry nAsso...
|66
|New album gets a hot start for country singer T... (Apr '16)
|Jun 26
|TamK
|2
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Jun 21
|JW Chisholm
|471
|Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu...
|Jun 15
|not a Robot
|1
|Allister MacGillivray named to Order of Canada (Jul '13)
|Jun 15
|Ding
|4
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC