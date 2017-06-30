Dog in critical condition after New Minas house fire, chief says
Firefighters in New Minas were called to a house fire in the village shortly before 9 a.m. on July 5. Early reports indicated flames were shooting out of the windows of the Dow Road bungalow, but firefighters were able to knock the fire back quickly. Firefighters were also called on to rescue two dogs from the house, which have been taken to a veterinarian for medical treatment, said New Minas fire Chief Jim Redmond.
