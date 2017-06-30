Canada 150 highlights from across the country

As thousands of partygoers congregated on Ottawa's Parliament Hill to watch Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla celebrate Canada's 150th birthday at the nation's biggest bash, Canadians from across the country found other unique ways to mark the momentous occasion. On the East Coast, approximately 75 early risers kicked off the festivities with a pre-dawn cruise off the coast of Newfoundland to watch the sun rise over the Atlantic Ocean.

