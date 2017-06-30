Canada 150 highlights from across the country
As thousands of partygoers congregated on Ottawa's Parliament Hill to watch Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla celebrate Canada's 150th birthday at the nation's biggest bash, Canadians from across the country found other unique ways to mark the momentous occasion. On the East Coast, approximately 75 early risers kicked off the festivities with a pre-dawn cruise off the coast of Newfoundland to watch the sun rise over the Atlantic Ocean.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Layoff news upsets Canada Post staff in N.B, N.... (Apr '11)
|Fri
|tnox
|3
|Ontario man and woman charged with vehicle thef...
|Fri
|coast 2 coast
|1
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|Jun 27
|Retry Retry nAsso...
|66
|New album gets a hot start for country singer T... (Apr '16)
|Jun 26
|TamK
|2
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Jun 21
|JW Chisholm
|471
|Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu...
|Jun 15
|not a Robot
|1
|Allister MacGillivray named to Order of Canada (Jul '13)
|Jun 15
|Ding
|4
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC