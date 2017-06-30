Body of farmer found in Inverness County

Inverness District RCMP responded to a call of a missing person around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday after the man failed to return home after working on his farm. A search of the 400-plus acre farm was conducted with the assistance of the RCMP police dog services, Department of Natural Resources helicopter as well as ground search and rescue crews from Cape Breton, Pictou County and Colchester.

