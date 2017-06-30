Blues takes the stage at Monday Music in Alma
The Working Class Band is likely a familiar name and sound to many music lovers in our area, one the Monday Music audience will be able to hear on July 3. Based in Antigonish, The Working Class Band has been making music together for several years blending elements of soul, blues, R&B and reggae. Up front is Hugh Clarke.
