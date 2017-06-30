Abandoned homes in Sydney flood zone to be torn down starting next month
Unoccupied buildings in Sydney's flood zone are vulnerable to arson and acts of vandalism, say concerned residents. Eighteen flood-damaged structures in Sydney, N.S., that have become the target of vandals and arsonists will be torn down beginning next month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
