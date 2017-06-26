Windsor, Ont. man and woman go on car-theft spree across Nova Scotia: RCMP
A man and a woman from Windsor, Ont. are facing charges in relation to multiple motor vehicle thefts throughout Nova Scotia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New album gets a hot start for country singer T... (Apr '16)
|14 hr
|TamK
|2
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|20 hr
|Concerned
|65
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Jun 21
|JW Chisholm
|471
|Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu...
|Jun 15
|not a Robot
|1
|Allister MacGillivray named to Order of Canada (Jul '13)
|Jun 15
|Ding
|4
|Former navy officer loses gay discrimination ap...
|Jun 6
|The Troll Stopper
|7
|Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea...
|May '17
|uk-criticizes-us-...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC