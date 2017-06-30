William Sandeson appealing murder conviction
William Sandeson is appealing his first-degree murder conviction, two weeks after a jury found him guilty of murdering fellow Dalhousie University student Taylor Samson. Tan said Sandeson is using at least four points to argue his case, including that information shared by private detective Bruce Webb was a violation of Sandeson's solicitor-client privilege.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Layoff news upsets Canada Post staff in N.B, N.... (Apr '11)
|8 hr
|tnox
|3
|Ontario man and woman charged with vehicle thef...
|19 hr
|coast 2 coast
|1
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|Jun 27
|early greetings
|67
|New album gets a hot start for country singer T... (Apr '16)
|Jun 26
|TamK
|2
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Jun 21
|JW Chisholm
|471
|Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu...
|Jun 15
|not a Robot
|1
|Allister MacGillivray named to Order of Canada (Jul '13)
|Jun 15
|Ding
|4
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC