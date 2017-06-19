Wildlife group builds innovative nests to help boost Nova Scotia loon numbers
A wildlife association in Cape Breton is hoping to boost the numbers of loons in the province by supplying floating nesting platforms for the aquatic birds. The Port Morien Wildlife Association is building and distributing the platforms to give the loons a better chance of successfully raising chicks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Jun 21
|JW Chisholm
|471
|Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu...
|Jun 15
|not a Robot
|1
|Allister MacGillivray named to Order of Canada (Jul '13)
|Jun 15
|Ding
|4
|Former navy officer loses gay discrimination ap...
|Jun 6
|The Troll Stopper
|7
|Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea...
|May 25
|uk-criticizes-us-...
|2
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|May '17
|Storm damage
|1
|Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta...
|May '17
|Bell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC