Wildlife group builds innovative nests to help boost Nova Scotia loon numbers

27 min ago Read more: CBC News

A wildlife association in Cape Breton is hoping to boost the numbers of loons in the province by supplying floating nesting platforms for the aquatic birds. The Port Morien Wildlife Association is building and distributing the platforms to give the loons a better chance of successfully raising chicks.

