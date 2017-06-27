Where was Trotsky when the Russian Re...

Where was Trotsky when the Russian Revolution began? Why Nova Scotia, of course

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: National Post

In its 150 year history, Canada has unwittingly played cameo roles in thousands of world events that had nothing to do with our humble Great White North. We've sheltered rebels and assassins, inspired great leaders and provided the spark for some of history's most consequential decisions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06) 20 hr early greetings 67
News New album gets a hot start for country singer T... (Apr '16) Mon TamK 2
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Jun 21 JW Chisholm 471
News Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu... Jun 15 not a Robot 1
News Allister MacGillivray named to Order of Canada (Jul '13) Jun 15 Ding 4
News Former navy officer loses gay discrimination ap... Jun 6 The Troll Stopper 7
News Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea... May '17 uk-criticizes-us-... 2
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,900 • Total comments across all topics: 282,086,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC