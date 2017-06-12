We want to hear your stories about caring for someone with dementia
For two years, Tam MacPhee has been sharing the story of caring for her mom Norma Tedford, who has Alzheimer's, with our readers in Yarmouth, N.S. "In 2013, when Norma started locking herself out in the cold weather and walking down the street not knowing where she was going, her family knew she needed more care," MacPhee wrote. It took three years, three long-term care homes and a year living with her daughter's family for Tedford to find a home.
