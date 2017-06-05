Warrant issued for Eskasoni man charged with sex offences
An arrest warrant has been issued for an Eskasoni man who failed to attend court to enter pleas on a multiple sex offences. Stephen Andrew Francis, 29, is charged with four counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual interference that are alleged to have occurred in May 2015.
