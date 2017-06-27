Veteran who killed family wasn't turned away from hospital after all, says relative
Lionel Desmond and his daughter Aaliyah are shown in an old photo from Facebook. Aaliyah had recently turned 10 when she was killed in January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|Tue
|early greetings
|67
|New album gets a hot start for country singer T... (Apr '16)
|Mon
|TamK
|2
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Jun 21
|JW Chisholm
|471
|Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu...
|Jun 15
|not a Robot
|1
|Allister MacGillivray named to Order of Canada (Jul '13)
|Jun 15
|Ding
|4
|Former navy officer loses gay discrimination ap...
|Jun 6
|The Troll Stopper
|7
|Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea...
|May '17
|uk-criticizes-us-...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC