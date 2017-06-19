Two weeks later and still no arrests in Dartmouth homicide of Chelsie Probert

Police were originally called to a path that connects Albro Lake Road and Farrell Street around 10 p.m. on June 6 for a report of a woman in medical distress. Chelsie Probert was found along this pathway, which connects Albro Lake Road and Farrell Street in Dartmouth on the evening of June 6. Her death was originally considered suspicious - but following an autopsy by the province's Medical Examiner, was deemed a homicide.

