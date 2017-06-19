Two arrested in Windsor drug bust

After an ongoing investigation, the Windsor RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit, with assistance from the Kings street crime unit and the Windsor RCMP, executed a search warrant at a residence on Gerrish Street in Windsor. hydromorphone pills was seized at the home, police say in a June 22 press release.

Nova Scotia

