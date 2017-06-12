Truro girl named Miss Teenage Nova Sc...

Truro girl named Miss Teenage Nova Scotia

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Truro Daily News

You may have noticed a young woman wearing a sash and crown in Truro recently. That's Zoe Morgan, a 16-year-old Grade 10 student recently named Miss Teenage Nova Scotia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Fri moldani 470
News Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu... Jun 15 not a Robot 1
News Allister MacGillivray named to Order of Canada (Jul '13) Jun 15 Ding 4
News Former navy officer loses gay discrimination ap... Jun 6 The Troll Stopper 7
News Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea... May 25 uk-criticizes-us-... 2
News Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar... May 19 Storm damage 1
News Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta... May '17 Bell 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,329 • Total comments across all topics: 281,834,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC