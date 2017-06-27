Trio accused of conspiring to commit break and enters, armed...
Three individuals accused of conspiring to commit break and enters and armed robberies in the Kentville and Annapolis Royal areas have been released from custody. Joel Andre Gaudet, 26, of Church Point; Kaileyne Laura Thomas, 23, of Hantsport, and Logan Cromwell, 18, of Hilltown, all made initial appearances in Kentville provincial court on June 26. Thomas and Cromwell were both released on their own $1,000 non-cash recognizances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nova News Now.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|1 hr
|early greetings
|67
|New album gets a hot start for country singer T... (Apr '16)
|Mon
|TamK
|2
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Jun 21
|JW Chisholm
|471
|Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu...
|Jun 15
|not a Robot
|1
|Allister MacGillivray named to Order of Canada (Jul '13)
|Jun 15
|Ding
|4
|Former navy officer loses gay discrimination ap...
|Jun 6
|The Troll Stopper
|7
|Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea...
|May '17
|uk-criticizes-us-...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC