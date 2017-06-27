Trio accused of conspiring to commit ...

Trio accused of conspiring to commit break and enters, armed...

Three individuals accused of conspiring to commit break and enters and armed robberies in the Kentville and Annapolis Royal areas have been released from custody. Joel Andre Gaudet, 26, of Church Point; Kaileyne Laura Thomas, 23, of Hantsport, and Logan Cromwell, 18, of Hilltown, all made initial appearances in Kentville provincial court on June 26. Thomas and Cromwell were both released on their own $1,000 non-cash recognizances.

Nova Scotia

