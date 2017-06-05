Trial to begin for man charged in three deaths, including a father and daughter
The jury trial for a southern Alberta man accused of killing three people, including a father and his toddler, is to begin today. Derek Saretzky, 24, was charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of 27-year-old Terry Blanchette and his two-year-old daughter Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette in September 2015.
