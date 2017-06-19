Trial set for Sydney man on sex charges
Carmen Joseph MacNeil, 51, is charged with two counts of sexual interference and single counts of sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and uttering a threat. The offences are alleged to have occurred in Sydney between September 2006 and September 2007.
