Tornado touches down southeast of Edm...

Tornado touches down southeast of Edmonton, no reports of injuries or damage

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

It says it came down near Wimborne, a small community about 216 kilometres south of Edmonton around 5:10 p.m on Friday. Brittanny Cawiezel, who works at the Trochu Golf and Country Club, says she heard a barn roof got ripped off and a few trees were down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea... May 25 uk-criticizes-us-... 2
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) May 23 Christine 468
News Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar... May 19 Storm damage 1
News Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta... May 17 Bell 1
News The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom... May 17 LMLS 1
Thinking of moving from Ontario to Halifax region. May 14 gorillaman 1
News Ontario premier says she's focused on the econo... May 5 300 Billion Debt eh 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,485 • Total comments across all topics: 281,489,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC