Tire burning in Brookfield not a good plan says businessman
Permitting a cement company to burn tires as a fuel source would be an environmental step backwards and also detrimental to an existing family operation, a Halifax businessman says. For the past eight years, Dan Chassie, owner of Halifax C&D Recycling Ltd., has had a contract with Divert Nova Scotia to shred the province's used tires into a tire-derived aggregate .
