Tire burning in Brookfield not a good...

Tire burning in Brookfield not a good plan says businessman

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Truro Daily News

Permitting a cement company to burn tires as a fuel source would be an environmental step backwards and also detrimental to an existing family operation, a Halifax businessman says. For the past eight years, Dan Chassie, owner of Halifax C&D Recycling Ltd., has had a contract with Divert Nova Scotia to shred the province's used tires into a tire-derived aggregate .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06) 4 hr Concerned 65
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Jun 21 JW Chisholm 471
News Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu... Jun 15 not a Robot 1
News Allister MacGillivray named to Order of Canada (Jul '13) Jun 15 Ding 4
News Former navy officer loses gay discrimination ap... Jun 6 The Troll Stopper 7
News Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea... May '17 uk-criticizes-us-... 2
News Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar... May '17 Storm damage 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,277 • Total comments across all topics: 282,039,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC