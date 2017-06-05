Three Nova Scotia election judicial recounts scheduled

The three judicial recounts requested from the 2017 Nova Scotia election have been scheduled to take place over the next week. Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie, where Liberal incumbent Lloyd Hines was reelected with 71 votes more than Progressive Conservative candidate Rob Wolf, will take place Friday at 9:30 a.m. under supervision of associate chief justice Deborah K. Smith.

