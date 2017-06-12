'Swirling tornado' of 20,000 honeybees found and returned home
The bees are now back in their home hive after a delicate operation to collect them from a tree branch. A swarm of about 20,000 bees that flew away like a "swirling tornado" from the backyard of a Halifax beekeeper Tuesday have been found and are safely back in their home hive.
