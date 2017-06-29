Soon-to-be Canadian citizens on how N...

Soon-to-be Canadian citizens on how Nova Scotia became home

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: CBC News

On Saturday, about 50 people in Nova Scotia will be celebrating Canada's 150th birthday by becoming Canadian citizens. Canada Day will be particularly special this year for Nova Scotia residents who will finally become citizens of the country they now consider home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ontario man and woman charged with vehicle thef... 7 hr coast 2 coast 1
News Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06) Jun 27 early greetings 67
News New album gets a hot start for country singer T... (Apr '16) Jun 26 TamK 2
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Jun 21 JW Chisholm 471
News Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu... Jun 15 not a Robot 1
News Allister MacGillivray named to Order of Canada (Jul '13) Jun 15 Ding 4
News Former navy officer loses gay discrimination ap... Jun 6 The Troll Stopper 7
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,292 • Total comments across all topics: 282,131,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC