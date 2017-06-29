Soon-to-be Canadian citizens on how Nova Scotia became home
On Saturday, about 50 people in Nova Scotia will be celebrating Canada's 150th birthday by becoming Canadian citizens. Canada Day will be particularly special this year for Nova Scotia residents who will finally become citizens of the country they now consider home.
