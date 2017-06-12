Shuffled portfolios, fresh faces in Nova Scotia's provincial cabinet
Karen Casey, whose term as minister of education featured a battle with the Nova Scotia teachers' Union and the province's first teachers' strike, was sworn in as deputy premier and minister of finance June 15 at Pier 21 in Halifax. Yarmouth MLA Zach Churchill will take over as minister of education and early childhood development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amherst Daily News.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu...
|17 hr
|not a Robot
|1
|Allister MacGillivray named to Order of Canada (Jul '13)
|21 hr
|Ding
|4
|Former navy officer loses gay discrimination ap...
|Jun 6
|The Troll Stopper
|7
|Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea...
|May 25
|uk-criticizes-us-...
|2
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|May 23
|Christine
|468
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|May 19
|Storm damage
|1
|Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta...
|May 17
|Bell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC