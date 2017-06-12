Senator wonders if it's time for Mi'kmaq seat in provincial legislature
A Nova Scotia member of the Senate says the time may be right to re-examine the possibility of creating a Mi'kmaq seat in the provincial legislature. Dan Christmas, who was appointed to Ottawa's Upper Chamber as a non-partisan senator last fall, said he thinks relations between the provincial government and Mik'maq First Nations have improved since the idea was first brought forward in the late 1980s.
