Saltwire Network newsrooms earn Bette...

Saltwire Network newsrooms earn Better Newspapers Awards from Newspapers Atlantic

12 hrs ago

Tina Comeau won a Better Newspapers Award for her first person account of watching her son head out to sea for the first time as a lobster fisherman. Tina Comeau poses with her Better Newspapers Award for outstanding resource story, a first person account of watching her son head out to sea for the first time as a lobster fisherman.

Nova Scotia

